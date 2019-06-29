Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh may join Salman Khan in Nach Baliye 9’s first episode: report

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly been approached to appear on the opening episode of Nach Baliye 9. Produced by Salman Khan, the dance reality show is likely to be shot in July. Both Deepika and Ranveer are currently working on Kabir Khan’s 83 — a film that stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev and his real-life wife Deepika as Kapil’s wife, Romi.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that Salman will host the opening episode and quoted a source as saying, “The channel is in talks with the couple (Deepika and Ranveer) to make an appearance, and unless the schedule of their sports drama which is currently on in London is hit for a six, they will be the first celebrity guests. The opening episode will be shot in the second week of July.”

“He will be hosting the episode and there will be lots of fun banter between Ranveer, Deepika and him,” the source further told the tabloid.

Salman has also introduced the concept of bringing ex-partners together on the dance floor. Promos of the show have already revealed a few contestants. Actor Vishal Aditya Singh and ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli will participate on the show. Urvashi Dholakia and her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva will also be seen on the upcoming ninth season of the show.

Other possible list of contestants include Vindu Dara Singh and his ex-wife Dina, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, actors Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Faisal Khan and Muskaan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami. Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary, who tied the knot last year, were also reportedly approached for the show.

According to another report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers have roped in Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover to host the show. While Raveena Tandon will be a judge, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar is expected to join Salman as one of the judges this season.

Salman’s production house, Salman Khan Films, ventured into TV with Kapil Sharma’s comedy show and is now planning to bankroll a series of fictional show and one of the shows is likely to be based on the life of Gama Pehalwan. Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan may feature in the show on Gama Pehelwan.

