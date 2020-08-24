I did five rounds of audition for my debut role in Rocket Singh: Gauahar Khan

tv

After being a part of showbiz for 18 years, Gauahar Khan believes everybody has to struggle every single day. “Even when I am 50-60 years old, I will not be sitting and waiting for big things to come to me. I’ll be struggling; I love the hustle,” she says.

Throwing a light on her struggle over the years, the Ishaqzaade (2012) actor says, “When I landed my first role in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), I did five rounds of auditions. It’s not like I do not audition today. And I, as an actor, I enjoy that. I love that people with so much credit — directors and storytellers — choose me to audition, and I take that as an achievement.”

Not one to shy away from opportunities, Khan says, “When I am asked to audition, I’ll do it five times if I have to. The struggle is to get the opportunity. It has nothing to do with your capability.”

Expressing her views on the insider vs outsider debate, she feels that entry into Bollywood is easier for those with a filmi background and they may even have more opportunities to start with, but everyone has to prove their talent, eventually. “Some of the biggest star kids never had an easy journey. One has to prove their mettle. It’s the same for those who come from non filmi background. If a doctor’s kid becomes a doctor, they will have to build trust in the patients. Just because they are a doctor’s kid, it won’t be easy for them,” says Khan, who turned 37 yesterday.

“I am not going to say my glass is half empty, or that, ‘Oh, I auditioned but someone else got it’. It has got nothing to do with who’s more powerful, or who’s someone else’s kid,” the actor concludes.

