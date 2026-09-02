Geoffrey Boycott picks Ravindra Jadeja over Fab 4, recalls telling him ‘you are my favourite cricketer’
Geoffrey Boycott picked Jadeja as his favourite player of the modern generation ahead of the Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith.
Ravindra Jadeja has grown into a veteran of Indian cricket and, over the years, has consistently proved to be a valuable asset across formats. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball has made him an important part of the team. While he has retired from T20Is, his presence in the line-up still offers India a major advantage. A quality left-arm spinner, a dependable batter and an outstanding fielder, Jadeja brings a combination that very few players in world cricket can match. His experience also adds plenty of value, especially in pressure situations, making him a player India can still rely on when the stakes are high.
Jadeja’s all-round ability has earned him plenty of praise over the years, but former England captain Geoffrey Boycott offered a rather special assessment of the Indian veteran. He picked Jadeja as his favourite player of the modern generation ahead of the Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith - when Michael Vaughan asked him to pick during a chat on the Stick to Cricket podcast.
"Jadeja, he bowls beautifully, his fielding is electric, and he can bat, gets his head down and bats properly. And he is a handsome so-and-so," Boycott said.
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His admiration for Jadeja is not limited to what he has seen from the Indian on the cricket field. The former England captain also recalled meeting Jadeja for the first time during his visit to India last year, revealing how quickly the all-rounder won him over.
"I met him for the first time recently. Last year I went to India, and I met him. I said, 'You are my favourite cricketer'. He said, ' No way,' and I said, 'Definitely.' Very handsome and a nice lad. Just a good cricketer, isn't he? All-round cricketer," he added.
Jadeja key in Test but uncertain in ODIs
Jadeja remains a key part of India’s Test set-up for the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, but his place in the ODI team remains uncertain. The team management has tried different players for the same role in recent times, suggesting that they are still searching for the right balance in the 50-over format. However, no final call has been taken on Jadeja’s ODI future yet, with the next ODI World Cup scheduled for next year. His experience and all-round ability could still make him an important option, especially with India needing a settled combination ahead of the marquee tournament.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More