Geoffrey Boycott picks Ravindra Jadeja over Fab 4, recalls telling him ‘you are my favourite cricketer’

Ravindra Jadeja has grown into a veteran of Indian cricket and, over the years, has consistently proved to be a valuable asset across formats. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball has made him an important part of the team. While he has retired from T20Is, his presence in the line-up still offers India a major advantage. A quality left-arm spinner, a dependable batter and an outstanding fielder, Jadeja brings a combination that very few players in world cricket can match. His experience also adds plenty of value, especially in pressure situations, making him a player India can still rely on when the stakes are high. Boycott picks Ravindra Jadeja over Kohli, Root, Smith and Williamson as his favourite modern cricketer. (PTI)

Jadeja’s all-round ability has earned him plenty of praise over the years, but former England captain Geoffrey Boycott offered a rather special assessment of the Indian veteran. He picked Jadeja as his favourite player of the modern generation ahead of the Fab Four - Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith - when Michael Vaughan asked him to pick during a chat on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

"Jadeja, he bowls beautifully, his fielding is electric, and he can bat, gets his head down and bats properly. And he is a handsome so-and-so," Boycott said.

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His admiration for Jadeja is not limited to what he has seen from the Indian on the cricket field. The former England captain also recalled meeting Jadeja for the first time during his visit to India last year, revealing how quickly the all-rounder won him over.

"I met him for the first time recently. Last year I went to India, and I met him. I said, 'You are my favourite cricketer'. He said, ' No way,' and I said, 'Definitely.' Very handsome and a nice lad. Just a good cricketer, isn't he? All-round cricketer," he added.