Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh relive wedding memories in new ‘shaadi special’ episode, see photos

tv

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:05 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on Indian Idol 12, will be seen with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, in an upcoming ‘shaadi special’ episode of the music reality show. Sony TV shared pictures from the episode on their official Instagram handle.

“Here’s an exclusive sneak peek at the newest couple in town #NehuPreet from the sets of #IndianIdol2020 #ShaadiSpecial. Tune in this weekend at 8 PM and make your mausam awesome! @nehakakkar @rohanpreetsingh,” the caption read.

Neha and Rohanpreet will be joined by comedienne Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in the special episode, which will air this weekend.

It was a whirlwind romance for Neha and Rohanpreet, who first met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah in August. They got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi on October 24, which was followed by a reception in Chandigarh.

Also see: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan plays guitar, sings Charlie Puth’s Attention. Watch viral video

Earlier, Neha told designer Anita Dongre, who created their outfits for some of the wedding functions, that she was drawn to Rohanpreet’s politeness with everyone on set and his good looks. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said, according to a Facebook post shared by the designer.

Neha and Rohanpreet recently collaborated for a single titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Before the release of the music video, she sparked pregnancy rumours when she shared a picture with her husband, in which she could be seen with what appeared to be a baby bump. However, it turned out to be a still from the music video, in which she is shown to be pregnant.

Follow @htshowbiz for more