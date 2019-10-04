Kapil Sharma Show success bash: Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh have a blast. See pics

tv

Comedian Kapil Sharma has had quite a journey in the last two years. From being the most successful comedians on television, going into depression post a nasty fight with co-comedian Sunil Grover, his show being taken off air, his wedding to Ginni Chitrath to finally launching the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show -- it has been quite a ride. On Thursday night, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decided to celebrate the show’s top TRP ratings with a success bash.

In attendance were Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. All of them shared Instragram stories as they danced to hit Hindi film songs and recorded each other on camera. Clearly, they all had a blast.

Scenes from the Kapil Sharma success bash.

Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh at the bash.

Kapil is always up to some funny stuff on his show. In early October, dressed up as former permanent guest Navjot Singh Sidhu, he took a dig at his new guest and actor Archana Puran Singh. Kapil was seen wearing a blue turban with an orange kurta and a blue jacket. He recited a few lines for current guest Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show after his exit.

In the video, Kapil says “Mohtarma Archana tumhare liye do line kahna chahta hun: ‘Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap’. Bhai meri kursi chheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.” He captioned it: “Jus for #fun guys #navjotsinghsidhu @archanapuransingh #comedy #fun #laughter #thekapilsharmashow #tkss.”

The video was quite a hit on Instagram. It left social media user in splits.

A user wrote: “Your stand up comedy is unbeatable.” Another commented: “Haha mast but sahi bola apne.” One simply showered love at Kapil by saying: “Love you Kapil sir.” A netizan wrote: “You stand up comedy is unbeatable.”

Kapil enjoys a lot of goodwill in the industry and every new film’s star cast is sure to visit the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Before the release of War, Hrithik Roshan visited his show and revealed how, once he had got 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:24 IST