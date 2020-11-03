e-paper
Home / TV / KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares the trick to how he would increase his oxygen level during Covid-19 treatment

KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan shares the trick to how he would increase his oxygen level during Covid-19 treatment

On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the time he was in hospital for Covid-19 treatment and joked about how he would increase his oxygen count, while interacting with a contestant Arpana Vyas.

tv Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting KBC 12 since September.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his experience in hospital during his treatment for Covid-19 few months back. The comment came during contestant Arpana Vyas’ turn on Kaun Benega Crorepati 12.

Arpana, who was a teacher from Madhya Pradesh, is speech impaired. In the course of the programme, she mentioned that she got her oxygen level tested regularly, on being asked by Amitabh. She added that her oxygen saturation was low, reading 95-96 on the oximeter.

 

It was then that Amitabh narrated how he dealt with the issue while he was in a Mumbai hospital, getting treated for Covid-19. He mentioned how the hospital staff would administer him a medicine if his count dipped. He was checked every two hours. He had been told that the count on oximeter should be 98 if he had to get better but his level would stay at 92-93. So he devised a method - every time the nursing staff would get the oximeter to check his count, he would take a deep breath and increase his count to 98. At this, they both laughed.

In the course of the show, he asked Arpana an audio question on Bareilly Ki Barfi, which she answered correctly. Speaking about it, he revealed that he had really liked watching the Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao film.

Amitabh has been hosting the new season of the game show, since it took off in September this year. His Instagram account has many video clips and pictures from the show. On Monday, he shared a picture of his from the sets with his hand raised in the air. He wrote few lines from his father, late Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s famous poem Agnipath: “Agnipath Agnipath Agnipath, Vriksh ho bhale khade, ho bade ho ghanen, ek patr chaanh bhi, maang mat, maang mat, maang mat (even if there are dense trees, standing tall, do not ask for shade).”

Also read: Kiara Advani won’t confirm dating Sidharth Malhotra but Akshay Kumar lets it out: ‘Bade sidhanto waali ladki hai’

Amitabh had shot for the game show before he contracted the dreaded virus. Post his recovery, he was back on the sets and had shared his thoughts. He had written how the sets was full of people in PPE costumes. He had written: “.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!”

