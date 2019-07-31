Nach Baliye 9: Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao first couple to be voted out

tv

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:46 IST

Dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, produced by Salman Khan, had the first elimination of the season. Actor Rochelle Rao alongwith Keith Sequeira were eliminated from the game, reports suggest. The couple reportedly got a standing ovation for their performance from the audience but received least number of votes.

An Indian Express report quoted a source as saying, “Keith and Rochelle could not get enough votes and so had to bow out of the competition. Ironically, their performance before the eviction got them a standing ovation. They had really worked hard and the improvement was there to see for everyone. It was just luck that the other contestants managed to get more votes, and so they had to exit the show. Along with the couple, the judges also got teary while bidding them goodbye.”

Sharing a glimpse of their rehearsal for the final performance, Keith wrote on Instagram, “Nach Baliye 9 performance. Here’s a glimpse of the rehearsals from the final act that you saw this past weekend... We feel blessed that so many of you have showered us with so much love and support...And so we thought of sharing a behind the scenes video of our full act from our last rehearsal before we got on stage for the final performance!#KeRo #KeRoOnNach @rochellerao @starplus @banijayasia #NachBaliye”

Nach Baliye 9 premiered last weekend and airs every Saturday and Sunday. Contestants Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain and Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag remain in the competition after Keith and Rochelle’s exit.

