Nach Baliye 9: Nityaami gets standing ovation for dancing on one leg, Shantanu Maheshwari says aim was to make people laugh
Nach Baliye 9 contestants Nityaami Shirke and Shantanu Maheshwari won full marks for their dance performance as Nityaami danced on one leg due to her injury.tv Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:30 IST
Actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke started off Nach Baliye season 9 on a positive note but suffered a big blow soon after. Nityaami tore her ligament during their first rehearsal which forced her to perform in a wheelchair in the previous act. Yet to recover from the injury, Nityaami ditched the wheelchair and performed on one leg during their latest performance.
Talking about how they pulled it off, Nityaami told Hindustan Times, “We honestly went in with no expectations at all, as our aim was to just give in the best that we could, due to the current scenario with my leg, where I can only put in limited pressure on one side due to my injury. So our whole team had to think creatively, keeping in mind the given situation at hand, about how we could use me without actually having to use my legs.”
Yeh toh bus trailer tha...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! 🤪We’re loving the Nach journey so far inspite of the injuries😬Are you? Let us know what you thought of our Pagal performance 😁 It was an absolutely amazing feeling performing for @govinda_herono1 and his baliye, Sunita ma’am 😍 And a huuuge shout out to our lovely judges @officialraveenatandon & @khan_ahmedasas 🙏🏽😊😊 Jodi No. 9 - #NiShan #NachBaliye9, Tonight on @StarPlus! @banijayasia @shantanu.maheshwari
Shantanu, who is a professional dancer and has participated in quite a few national and international dance reality shows, added, “Our situation hasn’t changed, but Nityaami and I decided to change our attitude towards a more positive outlook, so we came up with a funny concept for our act. Our aim was to make others laugh with us through our performance, which was actually quite fun! And through it all, we just enjoyed ourselves on stage.”
This is the first time I have ever incorporated my real life situation on stage.... the feeling was so raw and different for me but something I wanted to do...as a tribute to @nityaami.shirke for showing so much positivity and strength... Thanks @desihoppers @macedon008 @subhash92_desihopper @mohitantony @dhanshree.yadav @starplus @banijayasia #nachbaliye9 #nishan #
The two impressed the judges and earned a Hi5 as well as a standing ovation from the judges. While judge Raveena Tandon felt that the two totally broke the stage, Ahmed Khan was just speechless with their positivity to pull off such an amazingly fun act despite their situation. Celebrity guest Govinda and wife Sunita were also in awe of the couple’s performance.
First Published: Aug 12, 2019 12:38 IST