Pamela Anderson splits from husband Jon Peters after 12 days, says ‘love is a risk’ in new post

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 10:42 IST

Pamela Anderson, best remembered for playing a lifeguard in the iconic series Baywatch, has split from her husband, Hollywood producer Jon Peters, just 12 days after exchanging marital vows in an intimate ceremony in Malibu.

Confirming the news, Pamela told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalisation of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Though Pamela, 52, and Jon, 74, married in a private ceremony on January 20, they have not yet begun the process of obtaining a valid marriage certificate. It has now been put on hold, keeping in mind their differences.

Pamela has already taken a flight back to her native place Canada on Saturday (February 1) morning, the report added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (February 2) night, Pamela seemed to hint at her breakup in a cryptic Instagram post. She shared a stunning black-and-white snap and wrote in her caption, “Love is a risk ... ‘Madness is always doing the same thing and waiting for different results.’ A. Einstein”

The wedding was attended by Pamela’s sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger Lee, Jon’s ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters and their daughters Caleigh and Skye. His daughter Kendyl was also present for the nuptials.

Pamela and Jon first met in the mid-1980s and were in a relationship more than 30 years ago. They recently rekindled their romance and decided to get married. It was the fifth wedding for both.

Pamela has acted in television shows including Baywatch and Stacked, and films such as Naked Souls and Scary Movie 3. She also appeared on the popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Jon, meanwhile, is an eminent producer with films such as A Star Is Born, Superman Returns and Flashdance to his credit.

