Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor make relationship Instagram official, Ekta Kapoor and Gautam Rode react

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor make relationship Instagram official, Ekta Kapoor and Gautam Rode react

Rumoured couple Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have shared a picture of the two of them together, effective making their relationship Instagram official. See it here.

tv Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Shaheer Sheikh had previously shared a picture of Ruchikaa and called her 'my girl'.
Shaheer Sheikh had previously shared a picture of Ruchikaa and called her ‘my girl’.
         

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has made his relationship with studio executive Ruchikaa Kapoor Instagram official. On Thursday, he shared a picture of the two of them together, with a tongue-in-cheek caption.

He wrote, “Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time.” The picture shows Shaheer and Ruchikaa making funny faces for the camera. It has been ‘liked’ over 150000 times, with several of the couple’s industry friends leaving comments.

 

Mushtaq Sheikh wrote in the comments, “Awww plus awww!! So much fun,” and added a bunch of heart emojis. Actor Gautam Rode reacted with a hug emoji, while Ruchikaa herself wrote ‘best’ in the comments section and dropped a red heart emoji.

Ruchikaa also shared the same picture on Instagram. Ekta Kapoor called the couple ‘beyond adorable’, while Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Yayyyyyy” in the comments section. Tusshar Kapoor took the opportunity to congratulate them.

Also read: Aditya Narayan on father Udit Narayan’s advice of being doubly sure about marrying Shweta Agarwal: ‘He was just kidding’

Shaheer is best known for playing Arjun in Mahabharat, Devrath Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he described himself as ‘not a very social person’, and said that he had spent the coronavirus lockdown introspecting. “People should utilise this time to introspect, appreciate and realise things around them, as have I. We should live in the moment. This kind of chance is rare and you don’t get the chance to think,” he had said.

