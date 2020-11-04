e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / US Presidential Election / We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’

We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’

The early results gave Biden an 88-66 lead in the Electoral College. The first candidate to reach 270 will claim the presidency.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 07:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 US presidential election in Oklahoma.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 US presidential election in Oklahoma.(REUTERS)
         

Incumbent United States President Donald Trump thanked voters and expressed hope as election day opened on Tuesday. “We are looking really good all over the country. Thank you,” he tweeted. Early reports said, Donald Trump has won Indiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina and Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, new Jersey and Rhode Island.

 Joe Biden, on the other hand, tweeted urging the voters to stay in line.

 

US Presidential Election 2020: Click here for latest updates

Arizona, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin are among the states that will help determine which candidate gets the 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

The early results gave Biden an 88-66 lead in the Electoral College. The first candidate to reach 270 will claim the presidency. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, was re-elected, the AP reported.

A final outcome in the race may not be known until much later in the night, or possibly in days or weeks, if vote counts are close.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas while Biden takes Illinois, Rhode Island
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas while Biden takes Illinois, Rhode Island
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
We are looking really good, tweets Trump, Biden says, ‘Stay in line’
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Vienna as Austria mourns
IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Vienna as Austria mourns
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Won’t differentiate between Democrat, Republican states if elected: Biden
Won’t differentiate between Democrat, Republican states if elected: Biden
CBI asks US for info on convicted NRIs
CBI asks US for info on convicted NRIs
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In