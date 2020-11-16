e-paper
Will get Covid-19 under control by listening to experts: Kamala Harris

Will get Covid-19 under control by listening to experts: Kamala Harris

“The Biden-Harris administration will get Covid-19 under control by listening to the experts, implementing nationwide testing and tracing, and ensuring vaccines are safe and free for all,” Kamala Harris tweeted.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo)
         

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday said that Joe Biden’s administration would get Covid-19 under control in the country which has crossed the 11 million mark.

Kamala said she along with Biden, will curb the effect of the pandemic in the United States by listening to the experts.

“The Biden-Harris administration will get Covid-19 under control by listening to the experts, implementing nationwide testing and tracing, and ensuring vaccines are safe and free for all,” Kamala Harris tweeted.

This comes after US biotech company Moderna on Monday announced a potential Covid-19 vaccine, which has been shown to be 94.5 per cent effective at protecting people from coronavirus, according to interim results from late-stage clinical trials.

Reacting to the development, President-elect Joe Biden said that the country is still “months away” from the Covid-19 vaccine, adding that Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to combat the virus.

“Today’s news of a second vaccine is further reason to feel hopeful. What was true with the first vaccine remains true with the second: we are still months away. Until then, Americans need to continue to practice social-distancing and mask-wearing to get the virus under control,” Biden tweeted.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was quick to take credit as Moderna announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown nearly 95 per cent efficacy.

“Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95 per cent effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!” Trump tweeted.

After Moderna made the announcement the White House credited US President Trump for the progress of the vaccine which has been shown effective for the treatment of coronavirus.

