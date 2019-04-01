Warner, Bairstow notch centuries as SRH beat RCB by 118 runs

about the video

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner tore apart the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers with sensational centuries, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to 231 for two, the highest ever total in IPL history in Hyderabad on Sunday. Englishman Bairstow struck 114 from just 56 balls while Warner carried his bat for a 55-ball 100 in a record 185-run first-wicket partnership after being put into bat. (Hindustan Times)