WWT20- England beat India by 8 wickets to reach final

about the video

Amy Jones and Natalie Sciver both reached a half-century as England secured a convincing eight-wicket win over India to reach the Women’s World T20 final. Sciver and Jones put on a 92-run partnership to seal the win. India won the toss and opted to bat, but struggled to press on. Rodrigues’s wicket left India on 89 for three in the 14th over and England were quick to mop up, partly in thanks to Knight’s two wickets in two balls in the 17th over. Jones (53) secured the winning runs with her partnership with Scriver putting the result beyond doubt. (Hindustan Times)