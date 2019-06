about the video

Bangladesh won against South Africa in the onging ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Bangladesh posed a huge target of 331 and beat South Africa by 21 runs. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said he is 100 per cent confident that his team is title contenders. Mushfiqur Rahim (78) and Shakib Al Hasan (75) laid the foundations of their impressive display at the Oval.