Those opposing Savarkar should be put in Cellular jail for 2 days: Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has suggested those opposing the Bharat Ratna for VD Savarkar should spend some time in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar, in what could be seen as a veiled jibe at the Congress party. The senior Sena leader was speaking after Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the Congress party will oppose the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar. “Those who oppose Savarkar, whether it is due to ideology or differences, should be made to spend time at the Cellular Jail. Savarkar spent 14 years facing huge hardship. These people will realise the sacrifice and hardships he faced there,” said Raut. Sena scion and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray distanced his party from the statement. “The Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is. Instead of history, we need to talk of current issues,” Aaditya Thackeray said.