Donald Trump is back with ‘Covfefe’, on his Truth Social
Former US President Donald Trump posted a brief message on Truth Social late Thursday for the first time since the app he founded launched two months ago, saying "I'M BACK!"
Trump broke his silence as Elon Musk sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, which last year permanently banned Trump citing a risk of further violence following the Jan. 6, 2021 siege by a pro-Trump mob on the U.S. Capitol.
Republicans cheered Musk's buyout of the social media platform in the hope that the Tesla Inc Chief Executive, who has vowed to relax content moderation practices to restore free speech, will invite Trump back to the site.
Since the deal was announced this week, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter.
In Thursday's message, called a "truth" on the app, Trump wrote, "I'M BACK! #COVFEFE", referencing a typo on a Twitter message he sent while president that complained about the press and was widely memed.
Trump's silence on his own app since the launch of Truth Social on Apple Inc's app store on Feb. 21 has raised questions about its long term viability.
Ahead of its launch, his son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father’s Truth Social account with one “truth” that he posted on Feb. 14, verified at the account of @reaDonaldTrump, with the message: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), Truth Social's parent company, is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp, shares of which were up 7.7% pre-market Friday.
The deal is under scrutiny by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is likely months away from being finalized.
-
Putin, Zelensky accept Indonesia’s G-20 invite
The presidents of Russia and Ukraine have accepted invitations from Indonesia, the current chair of the Group of 20, for a big ticket summit in November. Russia is a member of the G-20, and the countries in the grouping have been divided over their reaction to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to say whether Putin would attend in person.
-
Sri Lanka president agrees to remove brother as prime minister, says lawmaker
Sri Lanka's president has agreed to replace President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's older brother as prime minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said Friday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed that a national council will be appointed to name a new prime minister and Cabinet comprised of all parties in Parliament, lawmaker Maithripala Sirisena said after meeting with the president.
-
China agrees to allow ‘some’ Indian students to return. Conditions apply
Selected Indian students studying in China but stranded in their home country since early 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic will be allowed to return to their Chinese universities, the Chinese foreign ministry and the Indian embassy said on Friday. “The Chinese side has expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis,” the Indian embassy in Beijing said on Friday.
-
‘Survived Hitler, Stalin…’: Holocaust survivor says can outlive ‘ar**hole Putin’
Anastasia Gulej said she wanted to continue living in her country Ukraine even after the Russian invasion. However, as her house was near to the airport - a prime target for Russian airstrikes, she fled to Germany with her son Wassyl and daughter Walentyna. Her escape was aided by her German friends, she told MailOnline.
-
'Instead he visits JCB factory': Women MPs attack Boris Johnson over India trip
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the JCB bulldozer factory in Gujarat triggered a meme fest on social media as it took place amid the razing of encroachment structures in India. The criticism travelled well beyond social media as UK MPs have raised the issue in Parliament. Videos of Zarah Sultan and Nadia Whittome tearing into Boris Johnson have gone viral on social media.
