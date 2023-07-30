40 killed in blast at political party meet in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a blast at a political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday. In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, rescue workers carry a wounded man after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30.(AP)

As per reports, the explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar where more than 400 party members were present. According to the police, the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

A police official said the toll could rise further as many have been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Serious wounded people were being airlifted to the provincial capital, Peshawar, for better medical care, said a government administrator.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area. A rescue person told earlier that five ambulances had reached the site.

Maulana Ziaullah, the local chief of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party, has been killed in the blast. Other leaders like Abdur Rasheed and former lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin was also on the stage but escaped unhurt. Party officials claimed that party supremo Rehman was not present in the rally.

70-year-old Rehman is is considered to be a pro-Taliban cleric and his political party is part of the ruling coalition government. Keeping in mind the next general elections in Pakistan scheduled in the coming days, political rallies are being organised to mobilise supporters.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With agency inputs)

