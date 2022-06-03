'20% of our territory under occupiers' - Zelensky on Russia | 10 updates
The Ukraine war has completed 100 days since Vladimir Putin began his "special military operation' in February to, what he justified as, a mission to "denazify" the country. Worrying developments are now emerging from the war-torn nation as the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the Russian forces have seized 20 per cent of the territory. The Moscow troops are inching towards a major victory in the eastern region as it gained control of 70 per cent of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, reports said. Meanwhile, the United States pledged another package of weapons worth $700 million to help Kyiv fight Russia. This will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 km (50 miles). "We are expecting more good news on weapon supplies from other partners... We are working to bring the supply of modern combat systems to a much higher level," Zelenskyy said.
Here are the 10 latest updates from the war:
1) "Today, about 20 percent of our territory is under the control of the occupiers," Zelensky said on Thursday. The Russian troops are continuing to focus on the industrial Donbas region, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk, in the hope of a high-profile victory.
2) Moscow's forces were also attempting to advance south towards the Ukraine-held cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk, the governor was quoted as saying in reports. "The entire temporarily-occupied territory of our state is now a complete disaster zone, for which Russia bears full responsibility," Zelensky was quoted as saying.
3) Seizing Luhansk would accomplish one of Putin's stated aims and shift battlefield momentum further in Russia's favour after its forces were pushed back from the capital Kyiv and the north.
4) Hitting back at the US for sending weapons to Ukraine, Russia accused the US of adding "fuel to fire." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also asserted that the move will not change the course of the war, dubbed as "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine.
5) "Pumping (Western) weapons into Ukraine does not change all the parameters of the special operation," Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
6) However, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said Ukraine had assured it would not use the systems to hit targets inside Russia. US President Joe Biden has also assured on multiple occasions of the same.
7) The United States on Thursday added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist including several aircraft factories and shipbuilding and research institutes in its latest effort to deprive the Russian military of US technology and other items.
8) The global food crisis is set to deepen with Russia now controlling some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and critical Black Sea shipping routes. Ukraine’s grain traders’ union have also said that this year’s wheat harvest was likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million in 2021.
9) The global oil crisis might see some relief as producers including Saudi Arabia have agreed to add 648,000 barrels per day to the market in July, up from 432,000, according to AFP.
10) Turkey’s state-run news agency on Thursday said officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will meet in Istanbul soon to discuss plans for the establishment of a “corridor” that would allow the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.
(With agency inputs)
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics