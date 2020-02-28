5 coronavirus cases spark new fears

world

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:31 IST

‘NO CONTACT’

A new case reported near San Francisco in California could be the first in the US that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case. Health officials described one of the more serious cases of infection seen so far in the US. This case is similar to the many reported, particularly in Italy, where the virus has spread to local communities through people who have not been to affected region, or been in close contact with people who have returned from these regions.

What this means: People who have not travelled to China or any of the affected regions are in danger of picking up the virus as well.

‘SUPER SPREADER’

A Korean Air flight attendant on duty on return flights between Seoul and Los Angeles between Feb 19-20 tested positive. She stayed in Los Angeles overnight between the flights. She picked up the virus on a flight from Tel Aviv to Seoul on Feb 15-16. She had served hundreds on the 3 flights that she travelled on before showing symptoms.

What this means: Patients who come in contact with a high number of people, or super spreaders’, pose a huge threat to hundreds.

ASYMPTOMATIC

A 20-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan travelled nearly 700km and infected five relatives without ever showing signs of infection herself. While the five relatives displayed clear symptoms, it took nearly a week for scientists to identify the woman as the source of the infection as she remained asymptomatic.

What this means: The virus can be spread asymptomatically. Other sporadic accounts of similar cases have emerged since, scientists say.

SECOND POSITIVE

A woman in her 40s working as a tour bus guide in Osaka tested positive for a second time on Wednesday. She first tested positive on January 29, but was released from hospital after she recovered by February 1. The is the first time a patient cleared of the virus has subsequently tested positive for it again outside of China.

What this means: The virus may remain dormant, and then can exacerbate days later when patients are released.

CLOSED COMMUNITY

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a group the government describes as a cult, has been at the centre of the virus’ spread in South Korea. Scientists estimate that nearly half of the country’s cases can be traced directly to the cult. Around 1,300 churchgoers have so far exhibited symptoms. The cult has 212,000 members.

What this means: Close-knit communities or religious orders that gather in large numbers can multiply cases overnight.