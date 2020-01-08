e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / 80 'American terrorists' killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media

80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media

State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 11:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.
An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq.(via REUTERS)
         

Iranian state television said on Wednesday that at least 80 “American terrorists” were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on U.S. targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles were intercepted.

State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said U.S. helicopters and military equipment were “severely damaged”.

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

