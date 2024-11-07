A simple recap of US elections: 24 hours of chaos that ended with Trump's magnificent victory

The 2024 US presidential election was no less than a rollercoaster ride for America and the rest of the world alike. The end result -- Donald Trump's return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. Donald Trump has pledged to launch -- on day one of his presidency -- the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history. (AFP)

Trump thanked the people of America "for the extraordinary honour being elected your 47th President and your 45th President". He said there was no job like this, adding that “this is the most important job in the world and nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you.”

A look at the 2024 US elections map here

Here's what unfolded on Election Day:

Voting Process: Polling across America first closed at 6 pm EST on Tuesday (4:30 am IST on Wednesday) and the last closing was at 1 am EST (11:30 am IST on Wednesday).

Neck-and-neck battle: Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris were engaged in a close contest as numbers of the electoral votes of both the candidates kept nearing each others, mostly with the former in the lead. Several questions were even raised over whether Harris could still manage to win the race to the Oval Office with exactly 270 electoral votes.

Swing States Painted Red: Trump managed to completely sweep all the seven swing states -- Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. He managed to beat Joe Biden's record from the 2020 presidential race, where he had secured six of the seven battlegrounds.

Trump defeats Harris: Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential elections with 50.8% votes nationally, defeating his Democrat rival Kamala Harris who bagged 47.5% votes. Notably, Trump had claimed victory even before the results were officially called. He had said that this was the "greatest political movement" ever seen in the history of America. He promptly said that he would fight for the people of the US till his very last breathe, reiterating the motive that he entered the race with -- “Make America Great Again!”

Trump's running mate JD Vance: In his victory speech, Trump gave a massive shoutout to his running mate, "Vice President-elect" JD Vance and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance. JD, who was serving as the Senator of Ohio, thanked Trump for allowing him to be a party of what he termed as an "incredible journey". He said they witnessed the greatest "political comeback" in the history of the United States.

World leaders react: As soon as Fox News projected Trump as the winner in the swing state of Pennsylvania, it was clear that Harris' path to the White House had effectively ended. From Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who congratulated Trump for his "historic" comeback to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hoped to continue great collaborations with his "friend", greetings from global leaders for the Republican kept pouring in.

Harris concedes defeat: US vice president and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris conceded defeat in the race to the White House and reportedly called opponent Donald trump to congratulate him for his victory. According to AFP, she discussed the importance of a smooth transition of power and Trump being a president for all the Americans.

Senate and House: CNN projected Republicans to win the majority in the US Senate, shifting the power dynamics in Washington, which will result in bolstering of Trump's term in the Oval Office. Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, there is a narrow majority with Republicans. It could possibly take a week or more to determine the official control of the House, CNN reported.