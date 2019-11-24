American academic kicks up a row with Indian food ‘terrible’ tweet

world

An American academic has kicked up a storm with a tweet in which he called Indian food “terrible” and claimed people only “pretend” to like it.

He is being slammed, of course, by those who think otherwise, which is a majority of the citizens on Twitter. He also found some support, but unsurprisingly, few in comparison.

Here is the tweet that started it: “Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t.” Tom Nichols, a professor, author on Russia, war, nukes, and writer of “The Death of Expertise”, wrote that post in response to an invitation to people to post their most controversial take on food.

And controversial it was.

“Do you not have tastebuds?” asked Padma Lakshmi, Bravo TV’s celebrity chef.

“Unfollow,” wrote Neal Katyal. His new book, “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump” hit the stands last week.

“OMG,” tweeted Preet Bharara, the former US attorney for the Southern district of New York, who was once called “Sheriff of Wall Street”. He went on to offer to take Nichols to restaurants that could change his mind. “Tom, I’ll take you to a place. We need to bring the country together. #ButterChickenSummit.”

Some were less charitable: “You are the Donald Trump of food,” wrote one person.

In subsequent tweets, Nichols tried to explain. Yes he said, he has tried plenty of Indian food to form an opinion. “To be clear, I have had people trying to save me from my own opinion on this for 30 years, and I have tried just about everything they’ve asked me to try. I think it’s in my DNA not to like it.”

To someone who seemed to have suggested that the sign of “good curry” was something that “burns” all the way down, Nichols said, “See, this is something I never understood. My idea of fine dining is not constantly trying to swab my injured mouth with bread.”