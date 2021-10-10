Home / World News / AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, dies
AQ Khan, father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, dies

AQ Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.
Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".(AFP Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:12 AM IST
PTI | , Islamabad

AQ Khan, known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 85.

Khan breathed his last at about 7.00 AM (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad.

Geo News reported that he was brought to the hospital early in the morning after he faced difficulty in breathing.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said he was "deeply grieved" over his death and called it a "great loss".

"Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation! The nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities," he said.

pakistan aq khan
