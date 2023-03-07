Archaeologists discover smiling 'mini-Sphinx' in Egypt: Report

A major archaeological discovery in Egypt has sparked excitement among the people worldwide. A sphinx-like statue with "smiley face and two dimples" along with the remains of a shrine near one of Egypt's best-preserved ancient sites, have been unearthed in an ancient temple, according to a BBC report (article beyond paywall).

These artefacts were found inside a two-level tomb near the Hathor Temple in Qena Province, the report added.

The limestone sphinx, much smaller than than the famous Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza, is believed to be of Roman Emperor Claudius who extended Roman rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the report added.

Beside the smiling sphinx, archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions. It includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era.

According to Egypt's Antiquities ministry, the archaeologists will study the inscriptions on the stone slab to find more details about the statue's identity.

Recently a hidden nine metres (30 feet) long-corridor was discovered close to the main entry of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza. The discovery was made under the Scan Pyramids project that since 2015 has been using non-invasive technology including infrared thermography, 3D simulations and cosmic-ray imaging to peer inside the structure, according to a Reuters report.