Around 3,000 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza, army claims

Israel has faced the highest ever rate of rocket attacks on its territory during its latest confrontation with the Palestinians Islamist group Hamas that controls Gaza, the army said Sunday.

Since Monday, armed groups in Gaza have fired about 3,000 rockets towards Israel, surpassing the pace during an escalation in 2019 and during the 2006 war with Lebanon's Hezbollah, said Major General Ori Gordin, during an online meeting with reporters.