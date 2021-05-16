Home / World News / Around 3,000 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza, army claims
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.(AP)
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.(AP)
world news

Around 3,000 rockets fired towards Israel from Gaza, army claims

  • Israeli army said that the number of rockets fired from Gaza surpassed the pace during an escalation in 2019 and during the 2006 war with Lebanon's Hezbollah.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Israel has faced the highest ever rate of rocket attacks on its territory during its latest confrontation with the Palestinians Islamist group Hamas that controls Gaza, the army said Sunday.

Since Monday, armed groups in Gaza have fired about 3,000 rockets towards Israel, surpassing the pace during an escalation in 2019 and during the 2006 war with Lebanon's Hezbollah, said Major General Ori Gordin, during an online meeting with reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel gaza gaza city + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.