AstraZeneca's China partner expects to make 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products said on Tuesday it had completed a facility designed to be able to produce 400 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine per year, doubling a capacity target promised in 2020.
"Kangtai is actively pushing forward procedures for the vaccine's clinical trial and registration in China, and has completed a manufacturing plant and started trial production," the Shenzhen-based firm said in a press release.
The firm obtained rights to supply the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker and Oxford University, in mainland China last year in return for having capacity to produce at least 200 million doses by the end of 2021.
The vaccine might be approved for use in China by mid-2021 after gathering safety data from Phase I and II trials in China and efficacy data from late-stage trials overseas, Leon Wang, head of AstraZeneca's China operation, said in November.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 FBI agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca's China partner expects to make 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is Groundhog Day and how social media found new meaning under lockdown?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China strips license from second lawyer who represented Hong Kong activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Several FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did the military stage a coup in Myanmar?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup
- “The military killed us, raped our sisters and mothers, torched our villages. How is it possible for us to stay safe under their control?” said Khin Maung, head of the Rohingya Youth Association in the camps in Cox’s Bazar district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar leader tells his government taking power was inevitable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish minister LGBT comments about protesters 'hateful conduct', says Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coup for US, ‘cabinet reshuffle’ for China: How world reacted to Myanmar crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer forecasts $15 billion in Covid-19 vaccine sales for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suu Kyi's party demands her release as Myanmar generals tighten grip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective in late-stage trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team visits animal disease center in Wuhan, China
- Team member Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the EcoHealth Alliance, said “excellent facilities, very informative meeting” from an open window as the group left the center in minivans. He also tweeted that they had met with staff in charge of livestock health in Hubei province and toured laboratories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox