Bangladesh weighs Sheikh Hasina's extradition, claims it 'creates embarrassing situation for Indian govt'

Bangladesh's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain said on Thursday that the government will soon enough decide on the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as cases against her continue to mount. Hasina fled to India earlier this month amid violent protests against her government. Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (AFP)

In an interview with Reuters, Hossain said he did not want to speculate, but added that Hasina was facing "so many cases". He further said that the ultimate decision to pursue the extradition of the former PM is up to the country's home and law minister.

He said this creates an “embarrassing situation” for neighbouring India as Hasina continues her stay in New Delhi while exploring options for seeking political asylum.

"That creates an embarrassing situation for the Indian government," Hossain said, adding India "knows this and I am sure they will take care of it". He did not elaborate.

According to Reuters, India's external affairs ministry made no comments in this regard.

Hossain is the adviser on foreign affairs in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus.

Sheikh Hasina, along with other members of her party Awami League, has been named in two murder cases in Bangladesh. She fled the country on August 5 amid violent riots and protests across the country, that led to the deaths of over 300 people.

Ataur Rahman, deputy director of the investigation cell of International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic court, said it had launched a third case - an investigation against ten people, including Hasina, for murder, torture and genocide during the period of the protests.

After Hasina fled Dhaka, protestors targeted her party leaders' residence and attacked people and monuments associated with Awami League. Local media reports said that multiple party leaders were assaulted and beaten to death by angry mobs.

At least three of Hasina's former ministers and advisers have already been arrested in Bangladesh.

In her only statement since her ouster, Hasina has demanded a probe into the killings and vandalism during the protests. She has not commented on the charges against her. Meanwhile, her son Sajeeb Wazed earlier said that Hasina would not be returning to politics in Bangladesh, and she only fled the country and resigned from her post after repeated requests from her family.

