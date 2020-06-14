e-paper
Black Lives Matter protests: Over 100 arrested in London

Black Lives Matter protests: Over 100 arrested in London

“As of 21:00hrs more than 100 people have been arrested during today’s protest for offences including breach of the peace, violent disorder, assault on officers, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs, and drunk and disorder,” London Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 07:20 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
London
Thousands of people rallied against police brutality and racism in European cities on Saturday.
Thousands of people rallied against police brutality and racism in European cities on Saturday.
         

Over 100 people were arrested in London on Saturday over offences including violent disorder, assault on law enforcement and possession of weapons, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

Thousands of people rallied against police brutality and racism in European cities on Saturday. During protests, far-right demonstrators also emerged in large groups for the first time -- particularly in London -- leading to sometimes violent confrontations that included attacks on police officers.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel urged citizens not to protest Saturday because of the ongoing coronavirus threat.

“Well, I think it’s just stating the facts. We are in a health emergency right now. I think the fact that we have made this clear in terms of ‘people should not gather’, ‘they should not protest’, the police are saying this every single day as well, really speaks to a very real public health message that we are restating to the British public,” she said.

Black Lives Matter protestors emerged worldwide following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in the US.

The worldwide spread of anti-racist protests following the death of George Floyd has led to calls to defund police departments and take down Confederate statues.

