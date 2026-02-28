Bolivia military plane crash near El Alto International Airport; casualties, scary visuals emerge | Video

The crash occurred around 6 pm in El Alto, a city adjacent to Bolivia ’s capital, La Paz. An X post by SA Defensa, which tracks South American and global defence developments, said a Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules went down near the airport.

A Bolivian Air Force aircraft crashed onto a busy roadway near El Alto International Airport on Friday evening, per local time, leaving at least 15 people dead and injuring dozens, according to media reports and officials.

Aircraft skidded off runway According to Sky News, the military Hercules aircraft had departed from Santa Cruz and was transporting newly printed banknotes to other parts of the country. Local broadcaster Unitel, citing Bolivia’s Ministry of Defence, said the plane crashed after landing and skidding off the runway onto a neighbouring street.

Fire Chief Pavel Tovar told the Associated Press that at least 15 people had died. He did not clarify whether the fatalities were passengers on board the aircraft or people in vehicles on the highway near the airport.

He added that there were several injured.

Authorities have not yet released a detailed breakdown of casualties.

Bills scattered, chaotic scenes captured on video Reuters reported that videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes in the aftermath, with banknotes apparently strewn across the roadway.

Some clips appeared to show people attempting to pick up the scattered cash as emergency responders worked at the site.

Local authorities were seen using water hoses to disperse crowds, according to the report. Reuters noted it was unable to independently verify the footage.

Television images broadcast by local media showed the aircraft severely damaged, along with multiple crushed or wrecked vehicles along the road where the crash occurred.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is expected, with further updates likely as officials assess the damage and confirm casualty figures.