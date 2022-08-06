China can lower tensions over Taiwan by ending ‘provocative’ drills: US
The United States condemned China on Friday for cutting off bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas, and said Beijing can ease tensions over Taiwan by ending its "provocative" military drills.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that China's decision to halt engagement on climate change and other issues was "fundamentally irresponsible."
"They think they're punishing us by shutting down this channel," Kirby told reporters.
"They're actually punishing the whole world because the climate crisis doesn't recognize geographic boundaries and borders," he said. "It's truly a global and existential crisis.
"The world's largest emitter now is refusing to engage on critical steps necessary to combat the climate crisis, which actually impacts our partners from rising sea levels in the Pacific Islands and fires across Europe," Kirby added.
China on Friday said it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues including climate change, anti-drug efforts and military talks, as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan.
Beijing has reacted furiously to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which it claims as its territory and has vowed to retake -- by force if necessary.
Since Thursday, China has conducted a series of huge military drills around Taiwan that have been roundly condemned by the United States and other Western allies.
Kirby said China can "go a long way to taking the tensions down simply by stopping these provocative military exercises and ending the rhetoric."
Kyiv accuses Russians of strikes on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant site
Ukraine on Friday accused Russian forces of strikes near a nuclear reactor at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the country's southeast, which has been occupied since the early days of the invasion. The global nuclear watchdog IAEA has been trying for weeks to send a team to inspect the plant. The Zaporizhzhia plant in southeast Ukraine is the largest in Europe.
Bomb kills 8 in Shiite area of Afghan capital
A bomb attached to a handcart exploded in Kabul on Friday, officials said, killing eight civilians in an area largely inhabited by Afghanistan's minority Shiite Muslim community. The blast, which took place when Shiites in Afghanistan are commemorating the first 10 days of the Muslim holy month of Muharram, also injured 18 people, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement to reporters. "Security teams are trying to find the perpetrators," Zadran said.
Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians: Ministry
Russia said on Friday it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move. The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the 'Russian world' and our traditional values".
On 10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack, Biden reaches out to Sikh-Americans
On the 10th anniversary of the attack on a gurdwara in Wisconsin, US President Joe Biden condemned the deadliest attack so far on Sikh-Americans, expressed solidarity with the community, categorically blamed it on White Supremacists, and called for more steps to reduce gun violence, protect places of worship, and combat domestic hate and terrorism in all its forms. A seventh person, who was left partially paralysed, died in 2020.
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over Musk's' aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base, according to media reports. Musk's counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court, the Wall Street Journal reported. Musk responded by filing his countersuit.
