IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China making cautious moves to save its investments in Myanmar after coup
China will not likely criticize Myanmar's new military government, even if its new direction and policies dent somewhat its interests and ongoing projects in the country (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
China will not likely criticize Myanmar's new military government, even if its new direction and policies dent somewhat its interests and ongoing projects in the country (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
world news

China making cautious moves to save its investments in Myanmar after coup

  • Among the major projects that were on the table before the coup are a new railroad linking the Chinese border town of Ruili with Mandalay in Myanmar, and a China-financed deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal, which already also serves as a terminus for oil and gas pipelines.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Chiang Mai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST

After a military coup in Myanmar on February 1, China is again poised to be the "friend in need" it has always been in times of crisis for the country, reported Asia Times.

China has made huge investments in Myanmar.In order to save its investments, China took the stand of 'understanding the coup' in Myanmar while globally the act was derided and condemned.

Among the major projects that were on the table before the coup are a new railroad linking the Chinese border town of Ruili with Mandalay in Myanmar, and a China-financed deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal, which already also serves as a terminus for oil and gas pipelines that reach across Myanmar and flow into China's southern Yunnan province, reported Asia Times.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, at a news briefing on February 1 hours after Myanmar's elected government members were detained, said Beijing "noted what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of further understanding the situation."

He then went on to say that "all sides in Myanmar" should "appropriately handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework" in order for "political and social stability to be maintained."

Meanwhile, the US President Joe Biden's administration quickly threatened to impose new punitive sanctions on Myanmar's coup-makers.

Bertil Lintner, writing in an opinion piece in Asia Times viewed the Chinese move as a continuation of their support to the Myanmar military. China has already come to the defense of Myanmar's coup-makers and will likely see its interests grow under the new era of military rule, he wrote.

China has been utilising the situation with utmost care to save its investments in Myanmar. Earlier also, China has helped Myanmar in its previous outrages, including the Rohingya refugee crisis that was condemned by the West. China had helped Myanmar after the Rohingya refugee crisis in 2016-2017, reported Asia Times.

At that time, Aung San Suu Kyi's now-ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) was in power. Beijing had cozied up to her and her party before the coup because its policymakers and business groups found it easier to deal with them than the staunchly nationalistic military, known as the Tatmadaw, reported Asia Times.

Myanmar, under Suu Kyi, joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when Suu Kyi attended a forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in May 2017. The two countries then signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly build the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) in 2018, aiming to further enhance bilateral cooperation within the BRI's framework, reported Asia Times.

Lintner is of the view that China will not likely criticize Myanmar's new military government, even if its new direction and policies dent somewhat its interests and ongoing projects in the country.

Even though Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Myanmar's defense forces and now national leader under the emergency rule is wary of Chinese hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region, recognizes that China is the only top foreign power he can rely on after his coup, Myanmar insiders say, reported Asia Times.

As per Lintner, Beijing will thus likely not risk even the mildest hiccup in its relations with strategically important Myanmar, the only neighbour that via the CMEC provides it with ready access to the Indian Ocean for trade and an alternative avenue for its fuel shipments from the Middle East that travel mainly through the strategically fraught Malacca Strait.

Moreover, Aung Hlaing latest move to appoint new Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin is a clear indication that he wants to move closer to China, said Lintner. Wunna Maung Lwin served as foreign minister from 2011 to 2016 under then-president Thein Sein.

He visited China several times over that period and was the first to vouch for Chinese "economic corridors" to be built through Myanmar. During a visit in August 2015 -- before the NLD won its first election victory in November of that year -- he was quoted in a Chinese Foreign Ministry bulletin saying that "Myanmar thanks China" for its humanitarian support and "Myanmar cherishes China as a friend in need," reported Asia Times.

Indeed, he is known for his anti-Western and pro-Chinese stance. At one point he even told Thein Sein not to meet then-US president Barack Obama, insiders say, reported Asia Times.

Now Wunna Maung Lwin is back and his cordial relations with Chinese officials will likely prove pivotal as the West contemplates renewed sanctions and other punitive measures against the coup-makers. Hence, China is poised to benefit from the Myanmar military coup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
myanmar china rohingya refugees national league of democracy aung san suu kyi
app
Close
Doctor Anil Mehta gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London.(AP)
Doctor Anil Mehta gives the AstraZeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London.(AP)
world news

UK regulators say extra AstraZeneca vaccine data highlights efficacy in elderly

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Britain has been rolling out the shot among all age groups but some other European countries have said more data is needed before it is given to those over 65.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
Michael Bloomberg was previously the UN special envoy for climate action between March 2018 and November 2019(REUTERS)
world news

UN chief names Michael Bloomberg climate envoy to rally action

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The media mogul will support Guterres in "growing and strengthening" a coalition of governments, companies, cities, and businesses committing to net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the goals of the 2015 global climate deal struck in Paris, the United Nations said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden in his speech had said "America is Back" and "diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy".(Reuters )
Biden in his speech had said "America is Back" and "diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy".(Reuters )
world news

Biden's first foreign policy address: Key highlights

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Here are the key highlights of Biden's power-packed first foreign policy speech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unexpectedly sharp increases in Markit’s indexes continue a pattern of choppy US economic data this week - including weekly jobless claims - that paint a picture of a fitful recovery from the Covid-19 recession.(AP Photo)
The unexpectedly sharp increases in Markit’s indexes continue a pattern of choppy US economic data this week - including weekly jobless claims - that paint a picture of a fitful recovery from the Covid-19 recession.(AP Photo)
world news

US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid aid package

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
It marked the first time Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, cast a tie-breaking vote after being sworn in as Biden's vice president on Jan. 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US appellate had earlier noted that denial of H1-B nonimmigrant visa petition was arbitrary and capricious.(HT file photo)
A US appellate had earlier noted that denial of H1-B nonimmigrant visa petition was arbitrary and capricious.(HT file photo)
world news

USCIS rescinds guidance memo used to deny H-1B visas to computer programmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The federal agency has directed its officers to not apply the earlier memo to any pending or new requests for H-1B classification.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US warship patrols in the disputed region of South China Sea.(Reuters File Photo)
A US warship patrols in the disputed region of South China Sea.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

US warship sails near Chinese-controlled South China Sea islands

Reuters, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:20 PM IST
China's military condemned the move, saying it had dispatched naval and air units to follow and warn away the ship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Children play before taking part in a specialized class preparing toddlers for kindergarten interviews in Hong Kong, China May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Children play before taking part in a specialized class preparing toddlers for kindergarten interviews in Hong Kong, China May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Hong Kong imposes sweeping pro-China curriculum on schools

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • The measures, announced late Thursday, seek to inculcate patriotism to kindergarten-age children through “story-telling, role-playing, drawing, singing, dancing and other activities.” Students as young as six will be taught to memorise offences criminalised by the national security law.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China will not likely criticize Myanmar's new military government, even if its new direction and policies dent somewhat its interests and ongoing projects in the country (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
China will not likely criticize Myanmar's new military government, even if its new direction and policies dent somewhat its interests and ongoing projects in the country (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
world news

China making cautious moves to save its investments in Myanmar after coup

ANI, Chiang Mai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Among the major projects that were on the table before the coup are a new railroad linking the Chinese border town of Ruili with Mandalay in Myanmar, and a China-financed deep-sea port at Kyaukpyu on the Bay of Bengal, which already also serves as a terminus for oil and gas pipelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cars travel past the CCTV and CGTN headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet in Beijing, China February 5, 2021.(REUTERS)
Cars travel past the CCTV and CGTN headquarters, the home of Chinese state media outlet in Beijing, China February 5, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

China targets BBC after Britain pulled their media

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST
On Thursday, Britain's Ofcom revoked the licence of CGTN, the English-language sister channel of state broadcaster CCTV, after concluding that China's ruling Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(File Photo / REUTERS)
A shipment of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 is seen after arriving at Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Russian vaccine team in talks with China on combination trial

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:36 PM IST
They are negotiating the design of the trial which would replace Sputnik’s second shot with CanSino’s, and may announce a plan as soon as this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Merck KGaA to help BioNTech for faster Covid-19 vaccination drive

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Merck is one of the world’s main suppliers of the custom lipid nanoparticles that are crucial to producing shots using messenger-RNA technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yoo is dropping her bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, making it highly likely that the job goes to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who would become the first woman to lead the organization.(AP)
Yoo is dropping her bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, making it highly likely that the job goes to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who would become the first woman to lead the organization.(AP)
world news

South Korea's trade minister drops bid to become WTO chief

AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a news release Friday that its minister for trade, Yoo Myung-hee, will soon tell the WTO she is withdrawing her candidacy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The delay is supposed to provide more time for the USCIS to train its staff and give stakeholders time to adjust to the new rule.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The delay is supposed to provide more time for the USCIS to train its staff and give stakeholders time to adjust to the new rule.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

US delays H-1B selection final rule, lottery system to apply for upcoming season

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The implementation of H-1B selection final rule will mark a change from the allocation based on the existing lottery system to a wage system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures while talking with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5, 2021. Courtesy of Laily Rachev/Indonesia's Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(via REUTERS)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures while talking with Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 5, 2021. Courtesy of Laily Rachev/Indonesia's Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.(via REUTERS)
world news

Coronavirus takes the biggest toll on Indonesia's economy since the 1998 crisis

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Widodo's government has been criticised over handling the coronavirus pandemic ineffectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The technology companies in the US depend on the H1B visa to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.(Reuters file photo)
The technology companies in the US depend on the H1B visa to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Confident that Indian professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: Envoy

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP