China to donate 500,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Philippines
The Philippines and China’s cooperation to beat Covid-19 has enhanced relations between the two countries, the Southeast Asian nation’s top envoy said, ahead of next month’s possible deliveries of China-made vaccines.
“Mutual support and growing trust characterize our ties more than ever,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila on Saturday. “The fight against Covid-19 and the universal acceptance of the new inescapable normal is entering a turning point, with the beginning of vaccinations.”
Wang, who arrived in Manila on Friday, is on a week-long Southeast Asia trip that includes stops in Indonesia and Myanmar. This is the second meeting in several months between Wang and Locsin, who visited China in October.
China agreed on a 500 million yuan ($77 million) grant to finance Philippine livelihood, infrastructure and other projects, according to the Philippine foreign affairs department. Officials are also expected to witness the ceremonial launch of Bank of China’s yuan clearing facility.
Wang’s visit comes amid lingering tensions in the South China Sea and ahead of next week’s leadership change in the US.
“With our two nations’ abiding interest in regional stability and the security of our maritime commons, it behooves us to show our ability to rise to the challenge of managing differences peacefully and in accordance with law,” Locsin said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 women government workers killed, 1 injured in Kabul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of 20 Indian-Americans nominated for key roles in Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to require Covid-19 testing for all inbound travelers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to return US to Paris accord, rescind Muslim ban on day one in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar NY
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US led the world in exposing 'horrific' abuses in Xinjiang, says Mike Pompeo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia's new reusable rocket engine will possibly have capacity for 50 flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden ropes in 20 Indian-Americans in his administration, 17 at key WH positions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kremlin foe Navalny faces arrest as flies back to Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ally of poisoned Kremlin critic Navalny jailed in Moscow for extremism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples, thousands of boxes seized: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden nominates Indian-American Uzra Zeya to key State Department position
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox