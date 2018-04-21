China welcomes North Korea's decision to halt nuclear tests

China on Saturday welcomed North Korea’s decision to discontinue nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches, saying a nuclear-free Korean peninsula was in line with the common interest of the people in the region.

China, North Korea’s neighbour and key economic and diplomatic benefactor, hoped that it will continue on the path of development.

The decision was announced by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the third plenary meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Friday, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

“The DPRK will discontinue nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic rocket test-fire from April 21,” China’s official news agency, Xinhua, quoting the KCNA said.

The decision comes within a month of Kim’s “unofficial visit” to Beijing where he met President Xi Jinping and top Chinese leaders.

China believes the decision made by North Korea will help ease the situation and promote the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula as well as a political settlement of the peninsula issue, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement.

“A nuclear-free peninsula and lasting peace in the region are in line with the common interests of the people on the peninsula and in the region,” Lu said, adding they are also the common expectation of the international community.

“We hope that the DPRK will continue to achieve results in its economic development and improvement of people's living standards,” said Lu.

He said China supports North Korea and the parties concerned to resolve their respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, so as to improve their relations.

“It is hoped that all parties concerned will meet each other halfway,take concrete actions and make due efforts to achieve lasting peace and common development in the region. China will continue to play an active role in this regard,” Lu said.