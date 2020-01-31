e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control', says Donald Trump

Coronavirus outbreak is ‘very well under control’, says Donald Trump

Trump was speaking at an auto parts manufacturer in Warren, Michigan.

world Updated: Jan 31, 2020 05:02 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Warren
US President Donald Trump said Coronavirus outbreak is ‘very well under control’.
US President Donald Trump said Coronavirus outbreak is ‘very well under control’.(Reuters image)
         

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.

“We’re working very closely with (China) and with a lot of other people and a lot of other countries” on combating the outbreak, Trump said in a speech at an auto parts manufacturer in Warren, Michigan.

“We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment,” he said.

