Home / World News / Oman reports first two Covid-19 cases

Oman reports first two Covid-19 cases

world Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:21 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Muscat
Two Omani women who had returned from Iran -- which is battling the deadliest outbreak outside China -- were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition, state TV reported.(Shutterstock Photo)
         

Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.

Two Omani women who had returned from Iran -- which is battling the deadliest outbreak outside China -- were diagnosed with the disease and were in a stable condition, state TV reported.

The civil aviation authority said in a tweet that it was “suspending all civilian flights between the sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran starting today and until further notice”.

