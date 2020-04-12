In video, Japan PM lounges on sofa with dog, drinks tea. Twitterati ain’t happy
Abe’s video, which featured his pet dog, was a response to popular musician Gen Hoshino, who uploaded a video of himself singing about dancing indoors and invited people to collaborate.world Updated: Apr 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday prompted an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, along with a message telling people to stay at home.
“Who do you think you are?” became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe’s message ignored the plight of those who were struggling to make a living amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“At a time when people are fighting for survival, to show a video of such luxury ... one can’t help but wonder, ‘who do you think you are?’,” one Twitter user said.
友達と会えない。飲み会もできない。— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) April 12, 2020
ただ、皆さんのこうした行動によって、多くの命が確実に救われています。そして、今この瞬間も、過酷を極める現場で奮闘して下さっている、医療従事者の皆さんの負担の軽減につながります。お一人お一人のご協力に、心より感謝申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/VEq1P7EvnL
Other Twitter users, though, defended Abe, saying that even the prime minister should be allowed down time.
Abe’s representatives were not immediately available for comment outside normal office hours.
The number of novel coronavirus infections in Japan has exceeded 6,000, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday. It was the first weekend since Japan declared a state of emergency in major population centres to fight the spread of the coronavirus.