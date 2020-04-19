e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases rise, but Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramadan

Covid-19 cases rise, but Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramadan

The government said it is trying to trace thousands of members of the organisation who attended a religious gathering near Lahore in mid-March.

world Updated: Apr 19, 2020 06:03 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad & Agencies
Imtiaz Ahmad & Agencies
Islamabad/ Dhaka
Pakistan decided that mosques will remain open during the month of Ramadan but with certain conditions.
Pakistan decided that mosques will remain open during the month of Ramadan but with certain conditions. (AP file photo )
         

Pakistan has decided that mosques in the country would remain open during the month of Ramadan but with certain conditions. More than 140 people have died from Covid-19 in the country and 7, 500 have been infected.

The announcement comes after Maulana Suhaib Rumi, 69, the head of the Faisalabad chapter of the Tablighi Jamaat, died from Covid-19 on Thursday and the government said it is trying to trace thousands of members of the organisation who attended a religious gathering near Lahore in mid-March.

B’desh workers seek unpaid wages

In parts of Bangladesh, hundreds of impoverished garment workers packed the streets on Saturday to demand unpaid wages during the lockdown. The country is predicted to lose about $6bn of export revenues this financial year as retailers across the world cancel orders.

tags
top news
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news