Covid-19 cases rise, but Pakistan to keep mosques open during Ramadan

world

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 06:03 IST

Pakistan has decided that mosques in the country would remain open during the month of Ramadan but with certain conditions. More than 140 people have died from Covid-19 in the country and 7, 500 have been infected.

The announcement comes after Maulana Suhaib Rumi, 69, the head of the Faisalabad chapter of the Tablighi Jamaat, died from Covid-19 on Thursday and the government said it is trying to trace thousands of members of the organisation who attended a religious gathering near Lahore in mid-March.

B’desh workers seek unpaid wages

In parts of Bangladesh, hundreds of impoverished garment workers packed the streets on Saturday to demand unpaid wages during the lockdown. The country is predicted to lose about $6bn of export revenues this financial year as retailers across the world cancel orders.