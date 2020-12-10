e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 scare aboard Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ a false alarm, authorities say

Covid-19 scare aboard Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ a false alarm, authorities say

“A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have Covid-19 infection,” the health ministry said in a statement.

world Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:00 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Singapore
Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is moored at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre after a passenger was tested positive onboard for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Singapore.
Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is moored at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre after a passenger was tested positive onboard for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Singapore.(Reuters)
         

A passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and hundreds of guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore’s health ministry said on Thursday.

“A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have Covid-19 infection,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags
top news
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
‘Canada govt objected to military cancelling training with Chinese Army’
‘Canada govt objected to military cancelling training with Chinese Army’
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
Extreme weather events impact 75% of India’s districts: Report
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In