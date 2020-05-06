e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: Spat intensifies as China calls Mike Pompeo ‘insane’ for lab claim

Covid-19: Spat intensifies as China calls Mike Pompeo ‘insane’ for lab claim

WHO says US has no proof that coronavirus emerged from Wuhan facility

world Updated: May 06, 2020 03:17 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Beijing/ Geneva
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington.(AP File Photo )
         

Chinese state media labelled US secretary of state Mike Pompeo as “insane” for his claims that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) dismissed the theory as “speculative” as Washington hasn’t provided any proof yet.

Pompeo on Sunday said “enormous evidence” showed the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, doubling down on previous claims rejected by the WHO and experts. The lab theory has been pushed by the Trump administration, which has been critical of China’s handling of the outbreak.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said, “We have not received specific evidence from the US government relating to the purported origin of the virus. So from our perspective, this remains speculative.”

Titled “Evil Pompeo is wantonly spewing poison and spreading lies”, a commentary by Chinese broadcaster CCTV cited the WHO’s Ryan and Columbia University virologist Ian Lipkin, who claimed that the virus is natural in origin. “These flawed and unreasonable remarks by American politicians make it clear to more and more people that no ‘evidence’ exists,” it said. “The so-called ‘virus leaked from a Wuhan lab’ hype is a complete and utter lie.”

Commentaries in People’s Daily called Pompeo and ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon “lying clowns”.

tags
top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news