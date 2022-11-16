Daily brief: Xi Jinping confronts Justin Trudeau over ‘media leaks’ at G20 Summit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At G20 Summit, Xi Jinping confronts Canada's Trudeau over 'media leaks'

A video has surfaced in which the Chinese president apparently confronted the Canadian prime minister on Wednesday, complaining Trudeau’s office had published details of an earlier conversation between them. Read more

‘Preferably’: Centre revokes Covid-19 face mask mandate for air travel

Passengers travelling by air can now choose to wear face masks as the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday issued an order asking airlines to announce that masks were ‘preferred’ and not mandatory on flights. Read more

Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer containing 16 dinner-plate-size chip

Cerebras Systems, the Silicon valley startup recognised for its dinner plate-sized chip made for artificial intelligence work, on Monday revealed its AI supercomputer called Andromeda. Read more

Watch- 'I'm playing for India now not IPL': Hardik Pandya's reply to Kane Williamson question before New Zealand series

After Kieron Pollard's IPL retirement, Sunrisers Hyderabad releasing their captain Kane Williamson was one of the biggest news of the IPL retention on Tuesday. Read more

Delhi cab driver talks to passenger in Sanskrit, video impresses netizens

A video of a cab driver talking to a passenger in fluent Sanskrit has surfaced online, and it is swiftly going viral on different social media platforms. Read more

When a 'flustered' Boney Kapoor left daughters in Mumbai, flew to Sridevi in Italy after a guy hit on her

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were married for over two decades and by the filmmaker’s own admission, were always madly in love. Read more

COPD: Early warning signs of chronic lung disease you should not ignore

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the chronic disease of lungs that causes inflammation in the airways of your lungs. Read more

