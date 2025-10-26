Did Russian couple pretend to get baby tattooed for winning house? New twist arises amid outrage over video

A Russian couple who faced backlash for tattooing their crying baby’s arm and sharing the clip online has broken their silence. The duo shared a disturbing video on TikTok, which showcased their baby crying while getting inked. Later, it was revealed that the clip was submitted to a giveaway contest to win an apartment. Following the trolling, the parents revealed to the Russian newspaper Izvestia that their baby was not tattooed; rather, it was a pretense, reported The Sun. A Russian couple spilled the beans after being trolled for allegedly tattooing their baby. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

In a video obtained by the media portal, the parents revealed that they used a pen to apply ink on their one-year-old. The mother also stated that she never thought people would believe the clip to be real. The outlet did not disclose the identity of the couple.

Russian parents’ intention to win an apartment

According to The Sun, the recorded clip was submitted to a giveaway contest hosted by Belarusian streamer Mellstroy. As for the prize, the streamer mentioned that he would give away apartments worth $60,000 to the contestant submitting the most outrageous video.

In the clip, the mother shared that the couple only wanted to win the residence. "We didn’t know how to surprise you, Mellstroy, so we’ve decided to get a tattoo for our one-year-old child.”

Elsewhere in the video, she went on to add, "We’ve been living in rented accommodation for three years now and can’t afford to buy a flat.” The mother continued, “We’re up to our ears in debt. We’d love to win this competition.”

Just a day after the parents faced backlash over the video, they revealed to a Russian publication, “We didn’t tattoo the child. We pretended to do it.” The mother further clarified that the tattoo on the baby’s arm was inscribed by a black gel pen and not tattoo machines and syringes.

Izvestia reported that the parents were constantly insisting that the video submitted was a stunt and had not inked their baby for real.

Investigation regarding the outrageous video

Following the video submission, The Sun stated that the authorities are investigating the matter. According to a statement by Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, employees of the juvenile unit plan were going to check the living conditions of the family regularly.

As for Mellstroy, following the backlash, the streamer went on to announce publicly that none of the videos featuring children would be considered, The Sun reported. Apart from a tattooed baby, Mellstroy’s contest inspired people to take part in disturbing acts and record them for outrageous content, People reported.

