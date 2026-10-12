‘Doesn't deserve respite': Russian FM on Zelensky's push for ceasefire to hold Ukraine elections
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly said that Kyiv did not "deserve" a two-month ceasefire that could enable it to hold an election.
Russia on Monday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for a 60-day complete ceasefire to enable Kyiv to hold elections. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on reportedly said that Kyiv did not "deserve" a two-month ceasefire that could enable it to hold an election.
"I do not think he deserves a respite," news agency AFP quoted Lavrov saying after Kyiv called for a 60-day halt in the fighting.
Also Read | ‘60 days of total ceasefire’: Zelensky places condition after Trump calls for Ukraine elections
Deep Dive
Zelensky, in an interview with ABC News, had pitched the idea of the ceasefire after US President Donald Trump called for replacing the Ukrainian President.
Reacting to Trump, Zelensky said the decision on Ukraine's leadership rested with its people. However, he added that Kyiv could hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
Also Read | 'Up to our people to choose leader': Zelensky pushes back after Trump says Ukraine needs new president
Zelensky calls for 60-day complete ceasefire
Ukrainian President Zelensky told ABC News in a televised interview on Sunday, "First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader."
Zelensky said he had told Trump's team, "Please tell Putin give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections."
Before this, on Saturday, US President Trump criticised the Ukrainian leader over Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries, and called for Zelensky to be replaced.
Also Read | 'Ukraine wants peace. Does Russia?' Zelensky reports fresh strikes on power plants despite Trump's energy ceasefire announcement
Ukraine-Russia war - What's happening
Earlier on Monday, Zelensky said that his country would respond if Russia did not agree to the "energy ceasefire" announced by US President Trump.
"Our offer is honest and clear – we are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same – we agree if they agree. And we have already shown that we mean it," Zelensky told the Warsaw Security Forum via video link on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin refused to say if it had agreed to an energy ceasefire, according to a report by AFP.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “Contacts are continuing. As soon as we have anything to say on this matter, we will be sure to let you know.”
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More