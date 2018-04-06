 Donald Trump says US has already lost the trade war | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Donald Trump says US has already lost the trade war

US President Donald Trump says the move might cause a ‘little pain’ but the United States will be better off in the long run.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2018 19:18 IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Airforce One as he travels back to Washington on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Airforce One as he travels back to Washington on Thursday. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States has already lost any trade war, as he defended his proposed tariffs against Chinese goods, saying the move might cause “a little pain” but the country will be better off in the long run.

“We’ve already lost the trade war. We don’t have a trade war, we’ve lost the trade war,” Trump said in a radio interview with New York radio show, 77 WABC’s “Bernie & Sid.”

“I’m not saying there won’t be a little pain, but the market has gone up 40%, 42% so we might lose a little bit of it. But we’re going to have a much stronger country when we’re finished.

“So we may take a hit and you know what, ultimately we’re going to be much stronger for it,” Trump said.

tags

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature