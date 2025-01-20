‘Drill, baby, drill’: Donald Trump says will declare ‘national energy emergency’

United States President Donald Trump on Monday listed "historic executive orders" and announced that he will declare a "national energy emergency" to help to bring down prices. Donald Trump salutes during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.(AP)

"We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said during his inaugural address. Follow LIVE updates here.

"The inflation crisis is caused by over spending and massive and escalating energy prices that is why I also declare a national energy emergency. America will be a manufacturing nation again and we will have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have, the largest amount of oil and gas that any country on earth has and we are going to use it," Trump said.

Trump also said that he will declare a national emergency at Southern border to halt the illegal migrations from Southern border.

"I will declare a declare a national emergency at Southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning the illegal aliens backs to where they came from," Trump said.

Trump further asserted that Cartels will be designated foreign terrorist organisations.

"Invoking aliens' enemy act will direct government to eliminate criminal gangs," Trumps said.

The newly sworn in President also promised to restore law and order and official declared that the US will only recognise two genders, male and female.

"We are going to bring law and order back to our cities. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private light. We will forge a society that is colourblind and merit-based. This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay, and I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty...Our armed forces will be freed to focus on their sole mission, defeating America's enemies," he said.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States as during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn-in as US Vice-President. Earlier, Trump alongside outgoing US President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol from White House for the swearing-in ceremony. Earlier Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied VP elect JD Vance to the Capitol.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, arrived at Rotunda along with Vance's wife, Usha Vance. Biden's wife, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, arrived ahead of them.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House. (ANI)