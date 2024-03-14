 Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Japan's Fukushima | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Japan's Fukushima

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Japan's Fukushima

Reuters |
Mar 14, 2024 09:57 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Japan's Fukushima on Friday.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 hit eastern Japan early on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture,(Reuters)
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture,(Reuters)

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, where strong tremors were recorded, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On