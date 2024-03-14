Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Japan's Fukushima
Mar 14, 2024 09:57 PM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Japan's Fukushima on Friday.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.8 hit eastern Japan early on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, where strong tremors were recorded, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
