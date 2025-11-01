'Engage with Hinduism too?' US Hindu group’s ‘inclusive’ dig at JD Vance over remark on wife Usha's faith

US vice president JD Vance is at the centre of a controversy after his remarks that he wished for his wife, who is a Hindu by faith, to convert to Christianity. While Vance later clarified that he had no plans to convert his wife, he continues to face backlash. US Vice President JD Vance (L) stands with his wife Usha Vance. (AFP FILE)

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), an organisation of Hindus in the US, slammed Vance in a long post on X (formerly Twitter) over his remarks and pointed at the anti-Hindu content being shared online by Christian accounts.

“If your wife encouraged you to re-engage with your faith, why not reciprocate that and engage with Hinduism too?,” the group said on X, adding that Hinduism is inherently inclusive and pluralistic in this way. We do not seek to convert anyone. It further said that Hinduism doesn't require the spouse to adopt your religious beliefs.

While pointing at the the anti-Hindu content on social media, HAF alleged there have been attempts “to convert Hindus through sometimes unethical means”.

“Both of these underpin the sentiment that your statements re your wife’s religious heritage are reflective of a belief that there is only one true path to salvation — a concept that Hinduism simply doesn’t have — and that path is through Christ,” HAF said in the post.

“Some of the most vocal voices in your base seem to not actually believe religious freedom — one of the core concepts this nation was founded upon, as you well know — should extend to Hindus,” the HAF wrote in response to Vance's X post. “You are the VP. It’s more than reasonable (and well within precedent) for a Christian public figure such as yourself to acknowledge the positive impact of Hinduism on Hindus and the rights of Hindus to practice.”

Vance earlier kicked up a row with his video where he expressed willingness to one day see his Hindu wife embrace Christianity. A video of his remarks quickly went viral on social media. Amid backlash over his willingness to see his wife one day become a Christian, JD Vance issued a big clarification, stating that she had "no plans to convert".

The US VP credited his wife, Usha, with encouraging him to re-engage with his faith, which has become an integral part of his life and assured that he wouldn't pressure his wife to convert, acknowledging that faith is a personal journey and a matter of "God-given free will".

While addressing the Turning Point USA Event in Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance was asked whether he hopes his wife will eventually "come to Christ". He candidly expressed his hope that his Hindu-raised wife, Usha Vance, would one day embrace Christianity, while affirming her free will and their mutual respect in an interfaith marriage, during an address at the Turning Point USA Event in Mississippi on Wednesday.

The Vice President, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, described Usha's background, stating, "My wife did not grow up Christian. I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction."He further explained that the couple has found a balanced way to manage their interfaith household.