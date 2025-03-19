* European stocks dip after Wall Street sell-off, Turkish assets tumble

European follows U.S. stocks lower

Investors focused on tariff and growth concerns

Turkish assets drop after arrest of Erdogan rival

By Harry Robertson

LONDON,

European shares slipped on Wednesday after a selloff on Wall Street overnight, while the dollar ticked up from a five-month low ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision later in the day.

Turkish stocks, bonds and the lira all slid, meanwhile, after

Turkish authorities detained

President Tayyip Erdogan's main political rival on Wednesday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last down 0.1% after rising for the three previous sessions, boosted by

Germany's overhaul

of its debt rules to spend far more on defence and infrastructure. Germany's DAX index was down 0.3% after hitting a record high on Tuesday.

European stocks took their cue from Wall Street, where equity indices fell on Tuesday as investors continued to worry about a slowdown in growth stemming from tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% and tech stocks were particularly hard hit with the Nasdaq index falling 1.7% on Tuesday. Futures pointed to a muted open on Wall Street on Wednesday with S&P contracts ticking up 0.1%.

U.S. stocks have tumbled this year as U.S. President Donald Trump's stop-start tariffs have

sown uncertainty

among companies, households and investors.

European shares have fared much better, thanks to plans to ramp up defence spending in response to Trump's more isolationist policies, the major fiscal changes in Germany, and hopes of an end to the war in Ukraine.

Asian stocks struggled for direction overnight, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index down 0.25% but China's CSI 300 inching slightly higher.

"There's still a continuation of the notion of a U.S. growth slowdown relative to expectations," said Tim Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street. "There's a realisation that growth will probably get worse before it gets better."

Graf said the slight fall in European stocks on Wednesday was likely due to disappointment with the peace process in Ukraine after Russian President

Vladimir Putin

refrained from endorsing a full 30-day ceasefire.

In currencies, the dollar index ticked up 0.25% to 103.57 after dropping to a five-month low of 103.19 on Tuesday as the euro rallied on the approval of the German spending bill by parliament's lower house.

The dollar rose slightly against the yen after the

Bank of Japan

held rates as expected and was last up 0.2% at 149.60.

Attention now turns to

the Fed

, which traders expect to keep rates in the 4.25%-4.50% range. Investors will focus on new economic projections amid tumbling stock markets and signs of tightening credit.

Markets are pricing in around 60 basis points of easing this year from the Fed, with the first cut fully priced in for July, LSEG data showed.

TURKISH SELL-OFF

The Turkish lira slid in its biggest daily fall since the peak of the country's most recent

currency crisis

in June 2023 and last traded at around 39 per dollar, down around 5%.

Investors ditched Turkish assets after authorities detained Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul, on Wednesday on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group. The main opposition party called the arrest "a coup against our next president".

Turkey's main stock index was last around 6% lower and government bond prices dropped as analysts said the arrest raises concerns about economic reforms in Turkey.

"Traders had become increasingly complacent, and that spell has now been broken, with dramatic results as traders reprice Turkey's political risk premia, triggering this morning’s sharp lira selloff," said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.

Analysts said the move out of the lira was likely boosting the U.S. dollar.

