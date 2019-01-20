Explosion heard in Syrian capital Damascus: State TV
An explosion was heard Sunday in the south of the Syrian capital Damascus, with preliminary reports suggesting it was a “terrorist act”, state television said.world Updated: Jan 20, 2019 12:21 IST
“Explosion heard around the southern highway in Damascus area, first reports suggest a terrorist act,” the broadcaster said.
The state outlet did not provide any more details on the incident.
Syria is locked in a civil war that has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 spiralled into full conflict.
With key military backing from Russia, President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have retaken large parts of Syria from rebels and jihadists, and now control almost two-thirds of the country.
The Syrian regime in May reclaimed a final scrap of territory held by the Islamic State group in southern Damascus, cementing its total control over the capital for the first time in six years.
First Published: Jan 20, 2019 12:13 IST