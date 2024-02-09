 Finnair faces backlash for weighing passengers before boarding | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Finnair faces backlash for weighing passengers before boarding

Finnair faces backlash for weighing passengers before boarding

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 09, 2024 04:45 PM IST

Amid the announcement of the new weigh-in process, Finnair shared that should flyers volunteer, they would not be asked for any personal details

Flyers already dread the moment they are told their luggage is overweight, but this hasn't stopped an airline from upping the game. A Finnish airline, Finnair, has decided to weigh its passengers before boarding. The company announced that the process will begin on a voluntary basis, starting in May. This move is expected to improve “aircraft balance calculations” to enhance the flight's safety.

Finnair has announced its decision to weigh passengers before boarding(REUTERS)
Finnair has announced its decision to weigh passengers before boarding(REUTERS)

Finnair will weigh its passengers before boarding

Amid the announcement of the new weigh-in process, Finnair shared that should flyers volunteer, they would not be asked for any personal details. “Finnair will collect data by weighing volunteering customers and their carry-on baggage at the departure gate,” the company's statement reads.

Volunteering passengers will be weighed anonymously

“The weighing is voluntary and anonymous, and the data will only be used to optimise Finnair’s current aircraft balance calculations,” it adds.

Satu Munnukka, the company's head of ground processes, said, “We use the weighing data for the average calculations required for the safe operation of flights, and the collected data is not linked in any way to the customer’s personal data.”

“We do not ask for the name or booking number. Only the customer service agent working at the measuring point can see the total weight, so you can participate in the study with peace of mind,” Munnukka added.

Netizens call out Finnair for weighing passengers

Shortly after the company announced its latest move, netizens flocked to social media to express their disagreement. One X, formerly Twitter user said, “FAT SHAMING FINNS!?!” Another user wrote on the platform, “Maybe they should have a frame for people like they do for bags.” One more user wrote, “I will not be travelling via @Finair as I won’t be #fatshamed by a bloody airline. Am I alone? (ie. I never weigh myself: my choice).”

